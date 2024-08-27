GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Exploring Thiruvanathapuram on an open-top bus

KSRTC Swift’s city ride, called Nagarakazhchakal, takes you through landmarks of Thiruvananthapuram city

Published - August 27, 2024 05:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Now you can go on a sightseeing trip through Thiruvananthapuram city on an open-top electric double-decker bus of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation

KSRTC Swift’s city ride, called Nagarakazhchakal, takes you through landmarks of the city

This Budget Tourism initiative of KSRTC launched in March has been creating a buzz online

Two high-end electric buses - one blue and the other brown - take passengers through major roads of Thiruvananthapuram from East Fort and back

The hourly trips, each two-hour long and covering 40 kilometres, start at 3 pm and the last trip is at 10 pm.

Read the full report here

