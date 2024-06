From being a non-entity in the elections, the BJP has become a player in Kerala in the last two elections. This time around, the party campaigned aggressively, with the Prime Minister leading the charge from the front. The party is giving a tight triangular fight in at least two of the 20 LS constituencies in Kerala while in a few others, the votes polled by it are going to be critical in deciding the outcome.

