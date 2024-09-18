GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: An Onam tradition that is centuries old

‘Onavillu’ is a ceremonial bow, a boat-shaped flat piece of wood with hand-drawn miniature pictures of Lord Vishnu

Published - September 18, 2024 05:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram, an Onam tradition that is centuries old, continues

The Vilayilveedu family makes the ritualistic Pallivillu, also known as the ‘Onavillu’, dedicated to the deity at the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram every year on the occasion of Onam

‘Onavillu’ is a ceremonial bow, a boat-shaped flat piece of wood with hand-drawn miniature pictures of Lord Vishnu

The family observes a fast before beginning the work on six kinds of Onavillu.The work begins by procuring the right kind of wood, usually of kadambu (Bur) or mahogany, from Tamil Nadu.The wood is then cut into the required shape and dimension and planned to smoothen it

In the past, charcoal, white sand, red sand, turmeric powder and the juice of leaves and flowers were used to colour the planks. Now, the family uses powders that are used for kalamezhuthu, the art form of drawing deities and ritualistic shapes on the ground

Read more here

Published - September 18, 2024 05:13 pm IST

