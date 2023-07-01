Watch | All about P.N. Panicker, the father of Kerala’s library movement

All about P.N. Panicker, the father of Kerala’s library movement

July 01, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

At a time when India was still striving for independence and education was a luxury, one man’s vision ignited a movement that would transform lives forever.

And if you wondered how Kerala established its proud legacy of high literacy levels, it’s also thanks to the man we are speaking about

This is the story of Puthuvayil Narayana Panicker, known as the father of the library movement in Kerala.

It is thanks to Panicker’s efforts that June 19th is observed as National Reading Day

Panicker’s passion for reading newspapers and books began from a young age.

But he didn’t just read for himself; he took it upon himself to share the news with people of all ages who couldn’t read or write, gathering them under a grand Banyan tree.

This marked the first step towards building a community of readers.

In 1926, Panicker established the Sanadanadharmam Library at his birthplace Neelemperoor, now known as the P N Panikar Sanadanadharama Library and Reading Room.

As a teacher, Panicker was determined to spread the message Vaayichu Valaruka or “Read and Grow”

He went on to help establish libraries across the state, providing easy access to educational resources for all.

It led to the formation of the Thiruvithaamkoor Granthasala Sangham, also known as the Travancore Library Association in Ambalapuzha, in 1945.

Eventually, it was taken over by the state government and is now known as the Kerala State Library Council.

What started with 47 libraries, now flourished into a network of over 6000 libraries, reaching rural areas throughout Kerala.

Panicker took his mission further by travelling to different villages and underdeveloped regions

It paved the way for the formation of the Kerala Association for Non-Formal Education and Development (KANFED) in 1977.

Through KANFED, the Kerala Literacy Mission was born, focusing on promoting education in rural areas.

It was this mission that enabled Kerala to become the first state in India to achieve universal literacy.

Panicker’s legacy

Following Panicker’s death in 1995, the Kerala government designated June 19th as “Vaayanadinam” or Reading Day.

This day is celebrated with a week-long series of activities called Vayaana Vaaram or Reading Week, between June 19th and 25th

In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Reading / Digital Reading Month in Kochi, calling on all Indians to propagate the message, Read and Grow.

To immortalize Panicker’s memory, India Post issued a commemorative postage stamp in 2004.

Even today, students from different places come to pay homage to Panicker’s birthplace and the library in Neelemperoor.

Recently, his house was handed over to the Kerala Government, which plans to convert it into a museum.

Public Libraries in Kerala

Kerala is blessed with an abundance of public libraries, which also engage in rural extension activities, social awareness programs, cultural initiatives, and community interactive programs.

The public libraries in Kerala operate under a unique grading system, starting from grade F and progressing all the way to the highest grade, A+.

These grades signify the quality and range of services offered by the libraries.

The legacy of P N Panicker lives on, as libraries continue to inspire generations in their pursuit of knowledge and growth.