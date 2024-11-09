 />
Wastewater discharge: State Human Rights Commission calls for action

Published - November 09, 2024 07:41 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission has ordered immediate redressal measures to stop wastewater from Government Higher Secondary School, Kulakada, entering the compound of a nearby house and contaminating the well.

Commission member V.K. Binakumari, in her order, directed the Deputy Director of Education, district panchayat secretary, Kulakkada grama panchayat secretary and the school principal to find a solution within one month. The commission directed the Deputy Director of Education to convene the officials concerned within 15 days and take a decision.

Although the school authorities were aware of the rules regarding the discharge of wastewater, the effluent has been reaching the complainant’s well as the authorities did not pay much attention to it, the commission observed in its order.

In the report submitted to the commission, the secretary of the Kulakada grama panchayat said that wastewater was accumulated in the backyard of the complainant. The report also states that a letter was given to the school principal on July 25, 2024, asking him to take steps to treat the water on the school premises to resolve the complaint. But the steps taken after receiving the letter are not clear. The action was taken on the complaint filed by Akhil, a resident of Kulakada.

