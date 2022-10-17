Waste on MCH premises: rights panel registers case

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has asked the Superintendent, Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, to keep the premises of the institution clean and ensure that it does not become a breeding ground for diseases.

The order was issued by K. Baijunath, judicial member of the commission, on Monday. The case was suo motu registered based on video footage produced by an ambulance driver, who had come to the hospital to receive a body. The vehicle was found to be parked near a heap of waste and near a pool of dirty water. The stretcher with the body had to be taken through the muddy waters to the ambulance. The hospital superintendent was asked to submit a report on this in 15 days. The case will be heard at a sitting to be held on November 29 at the Kozhikode collectorate.