HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Waste management to be included in textbooks: Sivankutty

August 15, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Lessons on scientific waste management will be included in school textbooks from the next academic year, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after honouring Haritha Karma Sena members at a function held at SMV Government Higher Secondary School here on Tuesday, the 77th Independence Day.

The Minister said it was important to create proper awareness of scientific and sustainable waste management in young minds, as it would have an enduring impact on society. This was why the topic would be included in textbooks.

Lauding the invaluable service rendered by the Haritha Karma Sena members, the Minister said the green army was not only a waste removal force but also a shining model of collective action and social empowerment. The role of women in this movement was especially important.

The Minister also distributed certificates to green technicians at the programme, organised as part of the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign.

The green technicians and the Haritha Karma Sena members were provided with special training in handling technical issues that arose during their work.

City Corporation Health standing committee chairperson Gayathri Babu presided over the function. Corporation councillor C. Harikumar; SMV GHSS vice principal N.K. Rani Vidyadhara; Sindhu S. of Government Boys HSS, Chala; S.R. Bindu, NSS programme officer of SMV School; Suchitwa Mission district coordinator Faizi A.; and Suresh, coordinator, Integrated Rural Technology Centre; were present on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.