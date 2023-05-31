Waste management projects should be scientific: Minister

May 31, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KOLLAM

Waste management projects should be devised only after ensuring that they are scientific, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said here on Wednesday. Inaugurating a ‘Malinya Mukta Nava Keralam’ organising committee meeting at the Kollam collectorate, he said the public should stay alert to prevent the spread of diseases like dengue. “In a State like Kerala that follows a modern lifestyle, the amount of waste generated will be high. Projects incorporating advanced technologies should be conceived for waste disposal,” said the Minister.

After assessing the measures taken in the district for proper waste disposal, it was decided to extend biowaste treatment facilities to all households. At present, 21 local self-government institutions (LSGIs) in the district have been declared litter-free while others aim to achieve the goal by World Environment Day.

Source-level management and cleaning of public spaces are ongoing and the training for officers, Kudumbashree members and Haritha Karma Sena volunteers has been completed. On June 5, Haritha Sabha meetings will be convened in the all bodies and public audits will be held. A meeting of religious leaders and various organisations will also be organised as part of the campaign. The second phase of the campaign will address the issues identified in the public audit. Permanent systems for waste disposal will be established in local bodies and necessary machinery and vehicles for Haritha Karma Sena will be made available.

Reclaiming dumpyards

During the third phase, integrated waste disposal facilities will be set up in the entire district by March 31, 2025. Harita Mithra application will be used for monitoring and old dumpsites will be reclaimed through bio-mining. District panchayat president P.K. Gopan presided while sub-collector Mukund Thakur, ADM R. Binarani, LSG Joint Director D. Saju, Navakeralam Action Plan District Coordinator S. Isaac, Suchitwa Mission District Coordinator Soumya Gopalakrishnan and representatives of the Kollam Corporation and district panchayat attended.