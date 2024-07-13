ADVERTISEMENT

Political blame game ensues after Amayizhanjan accident

Updated - July 13, 2024 10:03 pm IST

Published - July 13, 2024 09:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Even as the efforts to rescue a temporary sanitation worker who went missing in the Amayizhanjan canal progressed, a political blame game began with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the city Corporation of failed waste management practices. Meanwhile, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty and Mayor Arya Rajendran blamed the Railways for failing to clear the stretch of the canal which passes through its property. The Minister has also sought a report on the incident from the District Collector.

BJP State president K. Surendran held the Corporation responsible for the worker’s plight. In a statement, he said that garbage flows through canals and drains in the city, as the civic body has failed to remove or process it. “The civic body also failed in pre-monsoon cleaning activities. This approach of the authorities could lead to the spread of vector-borne diseases. Though crores of funds have reached the Corporation for waste management and other allied activities, it has failed to utilise these effectively,” alleged Mr. Surendran.

Mr. Sivankutty said that the Railways have never allowed either the Corporation or the State government to clean the narrow part of the canal close to the Central Railway Station. The local people have alleged that the Railways has this time contracted inexperienced workers to clean the canal. Protective equipment were also not provided. The Railways cannot shy away from the responsibility of this accident, said Mr. Sivankutty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US