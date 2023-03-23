Waste-free Thrithala campaign concludes

March 23, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A special campaign aimed at converting Thrithala into a waste-free Assembly constituency as part of the Nava Kerala Mission concluded on Wednesday. The campaign, which saw scientific way of addressing the waste in four phases, collected 40 tonnes of waste from eight panchayats in the constituency.

When the volunteers of the Haritha Karma collected the waste from Chalisseri, Nagalasseri, Thrithala, Anakkara, Kappoor, Pattithara, Thirumittakkode and Paruthur panchayats, the Clean Kerala Company focused its attention on managing the waste.

Items like bag, leather, chappal and thermocol were removed in the first phase. Officials said that the first phase had yielded 10.5 tonnes of waste.

In the second phase, more than eight tonnes of cloth waste was removed. When the third phase focused on glass waste, the fourth phase was dedicated for e-waste.

The Haritha Sena collected 20 tonnes of glass waste from the eight panchayats. However, it could get only one tonne of e-waste in the last phase of the campaign.

People’s representatives of respective panchayats, government officials, and representatives of the Clean Kerala and Nava Kerala Missions also joined the campaign, said Clean Kerala Company district manager Adarsh R. Nair.

Nava Kerala Mission district coordinator P. Saidalavi said that the Waste-Free Thrithala campaign would have a strong follow-up. Suchitwa Mission district coordinator T.G. Abhijit said that it would be projected as a model scheme for other constituencies.