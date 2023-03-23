ADVERTISEMENT

Waste-free Thrithala campaign concludes

March 23, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Under the campaign, which saw scientific way of addressing the waste in four phases, 40 tonnes of waste was collected from eight panchayats in the constituency.

The Hindu Bureau

Volunteers of the Haritha Kerma Sena of Chalissery panchayat posing for a photo after completing the fourth phase of their waste collection on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A special campaign aimed at converting Thrithala into a waste-free Assembly constituency as part of the Nava Kerala Mission concluded on Wednesday. The campaign, which saw scientific way of addressing the waste in four phases, collected 40 tonnes of waste from eight panchayats in the constituency.

When the volunteers of the Haritha Karma collected the waste from Chalisseri, Nagalasseri, Thrithala, Anakkara, Kappoor, Pattithara, Thirumittakkode and Paruthur panchayats, the Clean Kerala Company focused its attention on managing the waste.

Items like bag, leather, chappal and thermocol were removed in the first phase. Officials said that the first phase had yielded 10.5 tonnes of waste.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second phase, more than eight tonnes of cloth waste was removed. When the third phase focused on glass waste, the fourth phase was dedicated for e-waste.

The Haritha Sena collected 20 tonnes of glass waste from the eight panchayats. However, it could get only one tonne of e-waste in the last phase of the campaign.

People’s representatives of respective panchayats, government officials, and representatives of the Clean Kerala and Nava Kerala Missions also joined the campaign, said Clean Kerala Company district manager Adarsh R. Nair.

Nava Kerala Mission district coordinator P. Saidalavi said that the Waste-Free Thrithala campaign would have a strong follow-up. Suchitwa Mission district coordinator T.G. Abhijit said that it would be projected as a model scheme for other constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US