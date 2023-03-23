HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Waste-free Thrithala campaign concludes

Under the campaign, which saw scientific way of addressing the waste in four phases, 40 tonnes of waste was collected from eight panchayats in the constituency.

March 23, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Volunteers of the Haritha Kerma Sena of Chalissery panchayat posing for a photo after completing the fourth phase of their waste collection on Wednesday.

Volunteers of the Haritha Kerma Sena of Chalissery panchayat posing for a photo after completing the fourth phase of their waste collection on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A special campaign aimed at converting Thrithala into a waste-free Assembly constituency as part of the Nava Kerala Mission concluded on Wednesday. The campaign, which saw scientific way of addressing the waste in four phases, collected 40 tonnes of waste from eight panchayats in the constituency.

When the volunteers of the Haritha Karma collected the waste from Chalisseri, Nagalasseri, Thrithala, Anakkara, Kappoor, Pattithara, Thirumittakkode and Paruthur panchayats, the Clean Kerala Company focused its attention on managing the waste.

Items like bag, leather, chappal and thermocol were removed in the first phase. Officials said that the first phase had yielded 10.5 tonnes of waste.

In the second phase, more than eight tonnes of cloth waste was removed. When the third phase focused on glass waste, the fourth phase was dedicated for e-waste.

The Haritha Sena collected 20 tonnes of glass waste from the eight panchayats. However, it could get only one tonne of e-waste in the last phase of the campaign.

People’s representatives of respective panchayats, government officials, and representatives of the Clean Kerala and Nava Kerala Missions also joined the campaign, said Clean Kerala Company district manager Adarsh R. Nair.

Nava Kerala Mission district coordinator P. Saidalavi said that the Waste-Free Thrithala campaign would have a strong follow-up. Suchitwa Mission district coordinator T.G. Abhijit said that it would be projected as a model scheme for other constituencies.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.