ADVERTISEMENT

Waste-free Kerala: 97,000 children to take part in Haritha Sabhas on Thursday

Published - November 13, 2024 08:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

To create awareness of waste management among children and incorporate their ideas in achieving the goal of waste-free Kerala

The Hindu Bureau

‘Haritha Sabhas’ will be held in local self-government institutions in the State on Thursday to create awareness of waste management among children and incorporate their ideas in achieving the goal of waste-free Kerala.

More than 97,000 children in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod districts will participate in Haritha Sabhas from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. Around 69,800 children in Palakkad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts will take part in the sabhas in the coming days.

The sabhas are aimed at ensuring student participation in waste management, transforming schools into models of waste management and hygiene, and making children aware of the pros and cons of waste management activities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US