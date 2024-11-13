Waste-free Kerala: 97,000 children to take part in Haritha Sabhas on Thursday

‘Haritha Sabhas’ will be held in local self-government institutions in the State on Thursday to create awareness of waste management among children and incorporate their ideas in achieving the goal of waste-free Kerala.

More than 97,000 children in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod districts will participate in Haritha Sabhas from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. Around 69,800 children in Palakkad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts will take part in the sabhas in the coming days.

The sabhas are aimed at ensuring student participation in waste management, transforming schools into models of waste management and hygiene, and making children aware of the pros and cons of waste management activities.