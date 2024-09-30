ADVERTISEMENT

Waste dumping sites turn into gardens in Eloor

Published - September 30, 2024 01:41 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Flower pots and wall graffiti set up in Eloor municipality as part of the drive to check illegal waste dumping. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Eloor municipality has initiated a project to transform waste dumping sites into flower gardens as part of efforts to make the local body waste-free by next year.

Flower gardens have come up in spots near Companypady, Hindustan Insecticides Ltd, Travancore Cochin Chemicals Ltd, Pathalam and near the FACT market. The project has been initiated with the support of the Suchitwa Mission, which had sanctioned around seven lakh for clearing up the waste dump sites and to set up flower gardens.

A. D Sujil, chairperson of the municipality, said that the attempt is to create an awareness among the public to keep their areas clean and waste-free. Stringent action will be taken against those dumping waste in violation of the rules along the roads and open spaces, he said.

The civic body has set up wall graffiti highlighting the threat of illegal waste dumping and requesting the cooperation of the public across various wards to ensure compliance of norms related to waste management. CCTV facility has been set up select locations to check dumping of waste in public places.

The services provided by the Haritha Karma Sena volunteers, who have been actively participating in the doorstep collection of non biodegradable waste, have been publicised as part of the efforts to curb unscientific disposal of waste. The authorities have also urged the public to avail the eco-friendly utensils provided on rent by the green volunteers instead of plastic materials while holding various public programmes and celebrations.

