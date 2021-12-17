Waste dumping on MCH campus: SHRC seeks report

Thiruvananthapuram

17 December 2021 00:46 IST

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a report on dumping of waste from Government Medical College Hospital, SAT Hospital, and Government Dental College at the site that was used for parking of cars on the medical college campus.

Acting on a petition by former Corporation councillor G.S. Sreekumar and human rights activist Jose Y. Das, commission chairperson Antony Dominic directed the Government Medical College Principal to look into the matter and submit the report within four weeks.

Leachate

The complainants alleged that leachate from the waste was flowing towards the houses and wells of people living nearby.

The situation was such that doors and windows of houses could not be opened.

Though a complaint was filed, no action was taken by the authorities.

Though more than 2,000 kg of waste was generated on the campus every day, it had an incinerator that could process only 600 kg of waste, the complaint said.