Waste dumping, mangrove proliferation in Kadalundi a threat to migratory birds

Migratory birds foraging in the exposed mudflats in the Kadalundi-Vallikkunnu Community Reserve. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Waste accumulation in the mangroves of the Kadalundi-Vallikkunnu Community Reserve (KVCR) continues unabated in spite of efforts by the KVCR managing committee to control waste dumping in the estuarine tourist centre.

Although direct dumping of waste has reduced considerably in the community reserve, refuse dumped elsewhere is brought down to the river mouth by the tides and get trapped in the mangroves. The mangroves in the KVCR is proliferating in such a way as to even destroy the mudflats unique to Kadalundi, the biggest attraction of migrant shorebirds reaching the country’s west coast to escape from the harsh winter of cold regions.

Birdwatchers and researchers working in Kadalundi say that there has been no reduction in the amount of waste reaching the estuarial region, but there has been a depletion of mudflats apparently because of the proliferation of mangroves.

Both mangroves and mudflats are essential for the unique eco-system that prevails in Kadalundi. While mangroves contribute for a healthy ecosystem in its own way, what makes Kadalundi a sanctuary for migrant birds during the wintering months is the abundance of invertebrate fauna found in mudflats.

“Mangroves and mudflats are two different ecosystems co-existing in a uniquely beautiful style. If one of the two proliferates and encroaches upon the other, it can affect the ecology. The proliferation of mangroves and its encroachment on mudflats are having a negative impact on migrant birds reaching Kadalundi every year,” said K.M. Aarif, a researcher who has documented the shorebirds of Kadalundi since 2010.

Dr. Aarif’s warning finds echoes in the dwindling presence of birds in Kadalundi over the past decade. The number of migrant birds choosing Kadalundi as their wintering ground has gone down over the years. According to researchers, many factors, including uncontrolled waste dumping, mangrove proliferation and climate change, have contributed for this fall.

With the departure of the monsoon, migrant birds have begun to reach Kadalundi. Lesser sand plover, Greater sand plover and Kentish plover are some of the species that reach early. Many other species, including large terns and gulls, are expected when the winter peaks by the end of the year.

“We are doing whatever we can to conserve KVCR,” said KVCR managing committee chairman P. Sivadasan. He said that apart from preventing people from dumping waste into the estuary, they collect waste regularly from areas where it gets deposited.

Vallikkunnu panchayat president M. Shailaja inaugurated the KVCR website the other day. K. Ayyappan, who retired after serving Kadalundi as a watcher for 25 years, was felicitated at the function. Kozhikode Divisional Forest Officer M. Rajeevan inaugurated a boat service operated jointly by the KVCR and Kerala Forest and Wildlife department. Beypore Coastal Police Station House Officer M. Apputty gave away the uniforms to the boat operators in the KVCR.