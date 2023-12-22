ADVERTISEMENT

Waste disposal programme launched in Munnar

December 22, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - IDUKKI

The project, named Hildari, will be initially launched in Munnar, Devikulam, and Pallivasal panchayats

The Hindu Bureau

Devikulam MLA A Raja inaugurating the Hilldari project in Munnar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hildari, a project meant for the scientific disposal of waste generated in tourism sector, has been launched in Munnar. According to officials, the project was implemented in association with the ‘Idukki Oru Midukki’ scheme of the Idukki Skill Committee under district administration. It has the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support of Nestle too.

District Skill Coordinator Ranjith Kumar said the solid waste management project would be initially implemented in Munnar, Devikulam, and Pallivasal panchayats.

Plastic waste

Mr. Kumar said the project aimed at making the popular tourist destination waste-free. “Trained volunteers will collect the plastic waste under the three panchayat areas and scientifically dispose of it. Plastic waste is a major threat to the tourism destination,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said that in the next phase, the project will be implemented at Wagamon, another popular tourism destination in the district. “We noticed that plastic waste dumping has gone up in Wagamon because of the tourism influx,” said Mr. Kumar. 

Devikulam MLA A. Raja inaugurated the Hildari project at Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) tea county. Devikulam subcollector V.M. Jayakrishnan, among others, attended the function. A conference, “Waste management challenges and appropriate ways to address the issue”, was held as part of the programme.

