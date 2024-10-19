Waste collectors end dramatic protest after Corporation authorities agree to consider demands

Tension prevailed in front of the Corporation office on Saturday morning after a group of waste collectors involved in food waste collection stepped up their ongoing protest by climbing up trees and threatening suicide over alleged ill treatment by the corporation’s health wing. The two men, who went up the tree with petrol cans, were later brought down following conciliatory talks led by General Education Minister V. Sivankutty.

According to Kallayam Joy, who led the protests under the Thiruvananthapuram District Sanitation Workers’ Union, the sanitation workers have been involved in waste collection and disposal activities ever since the closure of the Vilappilsala waste treatment plant in 2012. But after the Haritha Karma Sena came into being, the local body stopped collecting food waste as the sena members only collected plastic waste. Though many existing sanitation workers joined the sena, some continued to collect food waste on their own and handing it over to agencies which have arrangements with pig farms.

“As many as 330 of us are involved in this work, and we handle the waste responsibly. But the health wing officials want to push us out or force us to be part of the Haritha Karma Sena. They seized twelve vehicles over allegations of illegal waste dumping. Even the vehicles for which the fine was paid were not released. The Corporation authorities have now agreed to release the vehicles without any fine,” said Mr. Joy.

According to Corporation health wing officials, the government’s current policy involves collection of only non-biodegradable waste using Harith Karma Sena, while making arrangements for treatment of biodegradable waste at the source or at the community level using aerobic bins. The protesting workers were reluctant to join the sena and continued to collect food waste, some of which was dumped in the Amayizhanjan canal. After the death of sanitation worker N. Joy while removing waste from the canal in July this year, the Corporation had stepped up action against illegal waste collection and dumping, which led to the seizure of the vehicles. The Corporation is attempting to bring everyone involved in this work into the fold of the Haritha Karma Sena, said the official.

The Left Democratic Front-led Corporation leadership was caught in a tricky situation as most of the protesting workers belong to the CPI(M). They had floated an independent union two years ago after the CITU affiliated union of sanitation worker did not support their demand to work outside the existing system.