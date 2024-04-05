Was privy to more than charges against Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, says Twenty20 chief

April 05, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KOCHI

Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu M. Jacob has claimed that he knew much more than the allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter owing to his close relations with him between 2005 and 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was responding to why he had not made good on his threat to come out with evidence on allegations against the Chief Minister’s daughter at the ‘Vote n’ Talk’ programme organised by the Ernakulam Press Club on Friday.

“What is the use? There will be no action. Look at the [SNC] Lavalin case for instance. Will the trial ever begin during his [Mr. Vijayan’s] lifetime? Will the Central investigation agencies ever act against him? It will just create a sensation in the media for a while,” said Mr. Jacob.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he had perceived Mr. Vijayan as a saviour when he came to power in 2016. Mr. Jacob claimed that many of the projects implemented by the previous Left Democratic Front government, including the Global Investors Meet held in 2020, were his brainchild.

Projects worth ₹1 lakh crore announced at the meet were a hoax to hoodwink the people. Not a single project had taken off since, he alleged.

Mr. Jacob said Twenty20 fielded candidates in the 2021 Assembly election after losing faith in Mr. Vijayan. “I had worked closely with all departments and ministers. There wasn’t even 1% sincerity or commitment but only corruption,” he said.

Mr. Jacob said he had made several enemies since he entered politics. “My vehicle came under bomb attack thrice. More enemies will be made after this press conference,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.