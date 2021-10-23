Warship finally reaches Alappuzha beach, via road

Decommissioned Fast Attack Craft (IN FAC) T-81 being placed on a platform on the Alappuzha beach on Saturday.

23 October 2021 17:49 IST

Decommissioned Fast Attack Craft, allotted to Port Museum by Navy, placed on a specially arranged platform

The decommissioned Fast Attack Craft (IN FAC) T-81 has finally reached Alappuzha beach.

The vessel, which the Indian Navy has allotted to the Port Museum under the Alappuzha Heritage Project, was brought to its final destination in front of the museum, near the beach, around midnight on a multi-axle trailer. On Saturday morning, the ship was unloaded from the trailer. Later, it was placed on a specially arranged platform on the beach. The vessel’s road journey had earlier met with some obstacles.

After an initial delay, the craft was brought to Kommady in Alappuzha from Thanneermukkom on the trailer earlier this month. However, its forward journey was delayed following concerns over transporting the heavy load through the elevated portion of the Alappuzha bypass road.

Through town

After authorities denied permission for the journey through the bypass road, it was decided to take the vessel through Alappuzha town. On Friday morning, the trailer travelled through Kalapura, Arattupuzha, and Shavakottapalam before reaching railway level cross 64 (Cullen level cross). Railways blocked train traffic for a few hours in the night and the trailer crossed the level cross around 11. 15 p.m before reaching the beach.

A large number of people thronged the beach to see the ship. A.M. Ariff, MP, H. Salam and P.P. Chitharanjan, MLAs, and officials with the Ports Department and Heritage Project were at the beach to witness the placing of the ship on the platform.

The FAC T-81 was commissioned into the Indian Navy in June 1999. The 25-metre-long ship has a displacement of 60 tonnes and could attain a maximum speed of 45 knots (85 kmph). It could cover a range of 600 nautical miles. Fitted with OERLIKON 20 mm gun with Typhoon system, its hydrodynamic design and state-of-the-art machinery gave the vessel optimum utilisation of power and suitability for shallow water operations. The ship, which was attached to Western Naval Command, had performed a wide variety of roles including surveillance, reconnaissance, coordinated search and rescue operations and high-speed interception of small craft. After decommissioning, the FAC T-81 was towed to Kochi in May 2021.