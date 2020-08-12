Warning issued against suspicious seed parcels

The Agriculture Department has asked its field offices and department farms/ nurseries to keep an eye out for suspicious seed parcels originating from unknown sources.
The directive comes in the wake of a nationwide alert issued by the Union Ministry of Agriculture on August 6.
The Ministry wanted States and agriculture-related agencies to be on guard against unsolicited seed parcels as they could have serious implications for the country’s biodiversity. According to it, several countries, including the U.S., Canada, U.K., New Zealand, Japan and some European nations, had reported the existence of such parcels.
“Since the last few months, thousands of such suspicious seed shipments have been reported across the world,” the Union Ministry said in an August 6 letter to State governments, State agricultural universities, seed associations and certification agencies, crop-based research institutes, and seed corporations.
The US Department of Agriculture has described it as a ‘brushing scam’ and ‘agricultural smuggling’ and reported that the unsolicited seed parcels may contain seeds of invasive species, the Union Ministry said.
It could even be an attempt to introduce pathogens that could pose a threat to the environment, agricultural ecosystems and national security, the Ministry warned.
Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar’s office said the warning had been circulated among Krishi Bhavans, department farms, and nurseries across the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath