Warning against summer heat in Palakkad

April 08, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The district administration here on Monday warned the people to remain vigilant against increasing summer heat. A yellow alert has been sounded in the district until April 12 (Friday) as the temperature rose to 41 degrees on Monday. District Disaster Management Authority chairperson and District Collector S. Chithra said that there would be an increase of up to four degrees from the normal temperature in the coming days.

The district registered 40.7 degree centigrade on Sunday. Increased heat will lead to sunburns and dehydration, said Dr. Chithra. She asked the people to watch out for the notices of the Meteorological department and the Disaster Management Authority.

Dr. Chithra asked the people to stay away from getting direct and continuous sunlight exposure between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. She asked them to drink as much water as possible even if there is no thirst, and to avoid beverages such as liquor, coffee, tea, and carbonated drinks during the day time.

People have been advised to wear loose light-colour cotton dress, and to use chappals or shoes, umbrellas and caps while going out. They have also been advised to consume vegetables, ORS liquids and butter milk.

People living in the periphery of deciduous forests have been warned against potential forest fires.

