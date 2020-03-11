Warm reception for Sringeri Math head

Sringeri Math head Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharathi being received at Kalpathy village, Palakkad, on Tuesday.

PALAKKAD

11 March 2020

Youth told to lead a life of virtue

Sringeri Math head Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharathi has called upon the youth to lead a life of virtue by upholding the values enshrined in Sanatana Dharma. He also exhorted them never to forsake or ignore the great legacy of India.

He was speaking at a reception given to him by the Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS) at Kalpathy village here on Tuesday. The Sringeri Math head was here as part of his eight-day Kerala tour. He was also given receptions at Noorni, Thattamangalam, Chittoor and Nellisseri villages.

KBS State president Karimpuzha Raman presided over the reception at Kalpathy. He garlanded Mr. Bharathi. Mr. Bharathi will consecrate a newly constructed Sri Sharadambal Tem0ple complex here on Wednesday. He will perform the temple’s kumbhabhishekam and Chandramouleeswara puja on Wednesday.

Apart from Palakkad, the Swami will be given receptions at Kannur, Kasargod, Kalady and Thalassery. He will proceed to Kalady on Thursday.