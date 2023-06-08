Warehouse for storing electronic voting machine on Civil Station premises

June 08, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A new warehouse has been set up in the Civil Station compound at Kudappanakunnu in Thiruvananthapuram for storing electronic voting machines.

Sanjay Kaul, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala), who inaugurated the new facility online on Thursday, said similar warehouses would be constructed in all the districts in the State to ensure enhanced security to voting machines during the election process.

Constructed at a cost of ₹6 crore, the three-storey building will house electronic voting machines and VVPAT (voter-verified paper audit trial). A separate hall has also been constructed for first-level checking.

The Public Works department was entrusted with the task of construction. The warehouse was functioning in a rented building in Kinfra Park. Apart from Thiruvananthapuram, there are currently warehouses in Malappuram and Kannur. District Collector Geromic George presided over the inaugural function held at the Collectorate conference hall.