Ward-level teams for rural care

KOLLAM

17 March 2020 23:40 IST

District administration on Tuesday formed ward-level teams as part of extending COVID-19 surveillance to rural areas.

The teams, including an Additional Sub Inspector, Accredited Social Health Activist (Asha) worker, health volunteer and anganwadi worker will do panchayat-level monitoring, helping the Health officials to prepare the consolidated report for district control cell.

Eighteen different committees will be coordinating with COVID-19 special cell lead by the District Collector for strengthening preventive measures.

Train travellers will be screened at Kollam railway station main platform, exit gate, Kilikolloor, Karunagapplly, Paravur, Mayyanad, Kottarakara, Eravipuram, Perinad, Oachira, Punalur and Kottavasal. Along with the 12 railway stations, strict inspections will be held at Kollam and Kottarakara KSRTC stands and Aryankavu checkpost. A task force has been formed for the purpose. Health department has also made arrangements to pick up persons who require quarantine from the railway station and safely transport them to their homes or hospitals.