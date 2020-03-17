Kerala

Ward-level teams for rural care

District administration on Tuesday formed ward-level teams as part of extending COVID-19 surveillance to rural areas.

The teams, including an Additional Sub Inspector, Accredited Social Health Activist (Asha) worker, health volunteer and anganwadi worker will do panchayat-level monitoring, helping the Health officials to prepare the consolidated report for district control cell.

Eighteen different committees will be coordinating with COVID-19 special cell lead by the District Collector for strengthening preventive measures.

Train travellers will be screened at Kollam railway station main platform, exit gate, Kilikolloor, Karunagapplly, Paravur, Mayyanad, Kottarakara, Eravipuram, Perinad, Oachira, Punalur and Kottavasal. Along with the 12 railway stations, strict inspections will be held at Kollam and Kottarakara KSRTC stands and Aryankavu checkpost. A task force has been formed for the purpose. Health department has also made arrangements to pick up persons who require quarantine from the railway station and safely transport them to their homes or hospitals.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2020 11:40:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/ward-level-teams-for-rural-care/article31093682.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY