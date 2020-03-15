‘Ward-level steps more effective’

KASARAGOD

15 March 2020 00:05 IST

The spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in the district was checked with support from the Health and other departments, and the general public, Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan has said. He was addressing a meeting of representatives of local bodies and district officials on Saturday to coordinate activities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the district-level.

The Minister said complaints had been received that those who had come from abroad and patients with symptoms were not cooperating with health workers as part of preventive measures. He said the Health Department intended to be vigilant, and not intimidating. Everyone should be prepared to act with a high civic sense, he added.

Preventive measures at the ward and panchayat levels were more effective than handling the situation from the district centre, he said. The meeting decided that foreign tourists in the district should avoid visiting tourist attractions. The Health Surveillance Division, headed by the District Medical Officer in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, will conduct inspections at tourist destinations.

There were 249 people in the district being monitored for COVID-19, said A.V. Ramdas District Medical Officer in-charge. Of these, 10 are in hospitals and 239 in houses.