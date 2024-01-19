ADVERTISEMENT

War widows, soldiers felicitated at Pangode Military Station

January 19, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan being received by children upon his arrival at the Pangode Military Station for the felicitation ceremony organised for those who made valuable contributions to the nation, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday inaugurated a felicitation ceremony organised for ‘Veer Naris’ (war widows), and serving and former soldiers at the Pangode Military Station here. Brigadier M. P. Salil, Station Commander, Pangode Military Station, Sunitha Ambika, senior director of Army Family Welfare Organisation, senior officers and soldiers were present on the occasion. Mr. Khan said ‘Mother, mother earth and mother nation’ have great significance in our lives. The bravery and fortitude of a soldier protecting the nation comes from the resilience and unwavering support of his/her family, he said. Equipment used for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in flood-hit Thoothukudi by troops of the Pangode military station were on display at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US