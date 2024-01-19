War widows, soldiers felicitated at Pangode Military Station

January 19, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday inaugurated a felicitation ceremony organised for ‘Veer Naris’ (war widows), and serving and former soldiers at the Pangode Military Station here. Brigadier M. P. Salil, Station Commander, Pangode Military Station, Sunitha Ambika, senior director of Army Family Welfare Organisation, senior officers and soldiers were present on the occasion. Mr. Khan said ‘Mother, mother earth and mother nation’ have great significance in our lives. The bravery and fortitude of a soldier protecting the nation comes from the resilience and unwavering support of his/her family, he said. Equipment used for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in flood-hit Thoothukudi by troops of the Pangode military station were on display at the event.