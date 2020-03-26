Kerala

War room to coordinate efforts

COVID-19 containment activities

A round-the-clock war room has been set up in the Secretariat to monitor and supervise the COVID-19 containment activities. The war room, set up under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, will be headed by Principal Secretary K. Elangovan.

IAS officers P.I. Sreevidya, Joshi Mrunmayi Shashank, Haritha V. Kumar, S. Chandrasekhar, and K. Inbasekhar have been tasked with manning it on shift basis. Chief Secretary Tom Jose, in his order on March 26, has asked the heads of Health, Police, Revenue, Local Self-Government, Transport, Food and Civil Supplies departments to nominate an appropriate officer to facilitate its management.

Movement of goods

The war room will facilitate hassle-free movement of goods from adjoining States through coordination with the respective governments and monitor the situation.

It started functioning on Thursday with the department heads nominating the officers. Official sources said the monitoring of COVID-19 containment measures has commenced. The South Conference Hall has been converted into the war room by installing communication facilities.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 26, 2020 11:34:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/war-room-to-coordinate-efforts/article31176818.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY