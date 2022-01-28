Kerala

War room activities to be made more effective: Minister

The Local Self-Government department will step up activities under its war room as part of efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in the State, Minister for Local Self-Government M.V. Govindan has said.

He said that nodal officers would be appointed to coordinate the activities of various local bodies.

In a press release issued here on Friday, he said the war room was being revitalised as the disease spread had been rapid, fuelled by the Omicron variant. Steps would be taken to ensure that hospitals and health centres under the control of local bodies were functioning smoothly and enough oxygen beds were available in all areas.

He said that Domiciliary Care Centres (DCC) had been activated in areas where there was requirement. Telemedicine help was being provided for those in home isolation.

Adequate numbers of ambulances were being ensured. Instructions had been issued to activate war rooms at the local body level to coordinate these. The local bodies could make the required number of appointments for COVID-19 control measures.

Funds for the same could be taken from the own fund or plan fund of the local body, said Mr. Govindan.


