War of words over Centre’s denial of political clearance for Health Minister to visit Kuwait

Published - June 14, 2024 06:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front on Friday criticised the Centre for denying political clearance to Health Minister Veena George to visit Kuwait in the wake of the tragic building fire while the State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) justified the decision.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it was an accepted tradition to be with people at the time of such loss and grief. The Health Minister would have been able to understand the problems faced by the injured and interact with the Malayali diaspora in Kuwait, he said.

Terming the denial of clearance as unfortunate, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said that there could have been better coordination, if the Minister was allowed to go to Kuwait.

K. Surendran, State president, said that there was no need for her visit as the Ministry of External Affairs had successfully completed all procedures related to the repatriation of the bodies swiftly.

Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism, urged the media to avoid a controversy over the issue.

V. Muraleedharan, former Minister of State for External Affairs, said that there was no established system of sending a State Minister abroad to coordinate relief efforts during a tragedy.

