War of words between M.M. Mani and S. Rajendran continues

Former Devikulam MLA says he will not continue in the party where Mr. Mani and team rule

A Correspondent Idukki
October 19, 2022 20:55 IST

The war of words between former Power Minister and Udumbanchola MLA M.M. Mani and former Devikulam MLA S. Rajendran continues in Idukki.

On Sunday, Mr. Mani allegedly directed Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] workers to deal with Mr. Rajenrdan. In a party meeting, Mr. Mani said that Mr. Rajendran was still plotting against the party. "The party workers should deal with him," Mr. Mani allegedly said.

Responding to Mr. Mani’s statement, Mr. Rajendran said that “I will not continue in the party where Mr. Mani and team rule.” "The CPI(M) State leadership had found that there were no lapses on my part in the previous Assembly election in the Devikulam constituency. But Mr. Mani sabotaged the decision. In the present situation, I will not continue in the party," said Mr. Rajendran.

CPI(M) Idukki district secretary C.V. Varghese said that the party was not taking his words seriously. "He is not a member of the party. Mr. Rajendran has not paid the levy and not renewed his membership," said Mr. Varghese.

The CPI(M) suspended Mr. Rajendran from the primary membership of the party for a year. An enquiry commission found that Mr. Rajendran did not actively participate in the election campaign of party candidate A. Raja in the Devikulam Assembly constituency during the previous Assembly elections.

A press release issued by the CPI(M) Idukki district secretary in January, which officially announced Mr. Rajendran's one-year suspension from the party, stated that Mr. Rajendran had tried his best to defeat the party candidate in Devikulam. In March, Mr. Rajendran submitted a letter to the CPI(M) State committee demanding the withdrawal of the suspension. According to party sources, the letter was not considered.

