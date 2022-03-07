War of words between BJP, Cong women councilors ends in fisticuffs

The issue was over the digitisation issue of Government Moyan Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Palakkad

A meeting of the Palakkad Municipal Council ended in turmoil here on Monday following a clash between two women councilors.

Mini Krishnakumar and Anupama Nair, councilors of the BJP and the Congress respectively, engaged in fisticuffs in front of the chairperson’s podium over an issue relating to the digitisation of Government Moyan Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Palakkad.

Their joust even led to them ripping each other’s clothes. Later, both were admitted to the District Hospital here, claiming injuries.

The issue began when Ms. Mini raised the digitisation issue, blaming it on Shafi Parambil, MLA, and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. She said that because of the MLA’s failure, the digitisation was lying in limbo for the past eight years.

Congress members raised their objection, and Ms. Anupama came forward to confront her BJP opponent. Both Ms. Mini and Ms. Anupama then clashed, prompting others to intervene.

Municipal vice-chairman E. Krishnadas, who was in chair, dismissed the meeting without discussing the crucial agenda of water shortage.

Both the BJP and the UDF staged demonstrations in the town accusing each other of assault.