War, migration gave theatre a new language of expression, says ITFoK director  

February 07, 2024 - Thrissur

War and migration have triggered a new language of expressions in theatre across the world, ITFoK director B. Ananthakrishnan has said.

“Theatre has always evolved expressions and its language from the contemporary social realities. Whether at the time of ‘Adukkalayil Ninnu Arangathekku’ or in the case of plays by KPAC, theatre has developed its own language. Most of the plays in the 14th edition of the ITFoK reflect the turbulence of the contemporary mind,” he said.

The theme of the festival is ensemble, peace and confidence. The ‘ensemble’ gives a reason to remember Berthold Brecht. The eminent playwright-poet founded his theatrical company by that name towards the end of the decade that was marred by World War II. Taking shape in 1949, the Berliner Ensemble redefined the very idea of theatre and lit up the stage with novel concepts of political value. The world is celebrating his 125th birth anniversary. There are three plays in the festival based on his life and works.

From conflict zones

The ITFok has plays from many conflict zones, including Palestine. Theatre is the only hope for them in the gloomiest time. They are expressing their concerns through theatre. A few theatre groups , including one from Ukraine, could not reach the festival, he said.

“The signature of the festival is the participation of young artists at an unprecedented level. This edition brims with young energy and freshness. Be the productions form Mexico or French-Arabic, or from Hindi belt or Malayalam, there are many plays by youngers at the festival,” said Mr. Ananthakrishnan.

