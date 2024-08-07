ADVERTISEMENT

War injury pension not a bounty, but a right of military personnel: Kerala HC

Published - August 07, 2024 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

Court dismisses petition filed by Centre against order of Armed Forces Tribunal, Regional Bench, Kochi, awarding war injury pension to a retired army personnel

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has held that war injury and disability pension claims are not a bounty, but a right of eligible military personnel.

The Bench recently observed that these are beneficial provisions applicable to military personnel, considering the nature of the service, they are rendering to the nation at large.

The court made the observation while dismissing a petition filed by the Union government against the order of the Armed Forces Tribunal, Regional Bench, Kochi, awarding war injury pension to a retired army personnel from Thiruvananthapuram. The court observed that a reading of the Pension Regulations for the Army would make it clear that it was not a bounty given to military personnel. The war injury pension under Regulation 99 is an entitlement of the military personnel.

The tribunal had observed that the compensation paid to the retired personnel was only against disability pension and not in lieu of war injury pension. Therefore, restoration of the war injury pension was found to be permissible on repayment of the compensation already received by him.

