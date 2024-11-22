 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Waqf Tribunal adjourns hearing on Munambam land issue in Kerala to December 6

Petition filed by Farook College, Kozhikode, the beneficiary of reported Waqf deed related to Munambam property

Published - November 22, 2024 01:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The hearing on Munambam Waqf land issue in Kerala that came up before the Waqf Tribunal headed by Judge Rajan Thattil in Kozhikode on Friday (November 22), was adjourned to December 6. The appeal was filed by Farook College, Kozhikode, the beneficiary of the reported Waqf deed, against the decision of the Kerala State Waqf Board to enlist the Munambam land as a Waqf property.

Considering the sensitive nature of the case, the judge did not permit the entry of media persons to the court at Eranhipalam in Kozhikode. The State-level Waqf Samrakshana Samiti and the family of Mohammed Siddeeq Sait who earlier owned the 404-acre property at Munambam which was later registered as ‘Muhammad Siddique Sait Waqf’ on September 25, 2019, also decided to move the court with a request to implead them in the case.

Kerala CM set to chair crucial meeting on Munambam land dispute

The college management continued to stick to its stand that the Munambam property was not a Waqf one but a gift deed made to it by Siddique Sait. The Managing Committee of the College, the Mutawalli (the trustee of a Waqf), had also challenged the registration of the Munambam land as a Waqf property in a separate petition before the tribunal in 2023 .

The Waqf Board had, however, concluded that the property was alienated without its prior permission. It had also argued that the children of Mohammed Siddeeq Sait had also approached the board to repossess the Waqf property.

There were also initiatives on the part of Indian Union Muslim League leaders to hold discussions with the Latin Catholic Church and Munambam Land Protection Committee in Kochi to amicably settle the disputes as it attained communal colours.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also convened a meeting to sort out the issues which gathered communal overtones.

Published - November 22, 2024 01:02 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.