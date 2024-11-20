 />
Waqf Samrakshana Samithi demands rehabilitation package for commoners of Munambam

The special package shall be for commoners, and large-scale landowners and owners of resorts that have come up in Munambam shall be excluded from its purview, it says

Published - November 20, 2024 10:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Waqf Samrakshana Samithi, a collective for restoring alienated Waqf properties, has urged the State government to formulate a special package for rehabilitating commoners who had purchased land at Munambam.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, the Samithi leaders said the special package shall be for commoners, and that large-scale landowners and owners of resorts that had come up in the area shall be excluded from its purview.

Occupants of more reported Waqf holdings approach Kerala govt. for relief

Attempts were being made to create communal polarisation in the State on the pretext of protecting the rights of occupants at Munambam. A large number of people, mostly commoners, have purchased land and set up houses at Munambam. Large-scale land encroachers and owners of luxury resorts at Munambam were misleading the people of the State and also residents of the area, they alleged.

The Samithi has agreed to offer legal help to commoners residing in the area. At the same time, prosecution measures shall be initiated against those who alienated Waqf properties. Any loss that the government may suffer in the process of protecting the interests of poor residents of Munambam shall be recovered from those who alienated Waqf properties, they demanded.

The Samithi leaders said several resorts/bars and places of worship had come up in the holding. Many people who owned holdings at Munambam also owned properties and buildings in other parts of the State, they added.

They also cautioned against what they termed were attempts to jeopardise the communal amity and social fabric of the State.

Samithi leaders M.M. Aliyar, T.A. Mujeeb Rahman, and Najeeb Nettoor were among those who attended.

