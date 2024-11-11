Waqf land issue: KCBC approaches Parliament committee directly

Hardening its stance on the Munambam land issue, the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC), a permanent association of Catholic Bishops in the State, has approached the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 urging ‘immediate and decisive action’ to resolve the matter.

In a letter undersigned by KCBC president Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos, the council pointed out that enforcement of the Waqf law had been causing hardships for over 600 families at Munambam. It urged the committee to ensure such claims on legally owned properties of citizens were not repeated in the future.

It described the Waqf board’s claims as “unjust, unconstitutional, and a clear violation of the rights guaranteed by the Constitution”. “It is the commission’s responsibility to guarantee that the law is enforced fairly and justly, without infringing upon citizens’ constitutional rights to live with dignity and to own property,” it said.

The KCBC also called upon the commission to review the provisions of the Waqf law that had led to the situation in Munambam and consider amending or repealing these provisions to prevent similar instances across the country.

Sources indicated that the letter was sent to the committee due to delays by the State government in addressing the issue.

The KCBC’s direct appeal to Parliament, especially on behalf of the Syro-Malabar Church, also signals a notable shift to the demand for implementing the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.

Though the intensity of protests in Munambam has started diminishing with reassurances from the Chief Minister and Muslim organisations disowning the Waqf’s land claims, the Church appears eager for political support in favour of the amendment.

A section of priests with the Syro-Malabar Church have already launched a social media campaign targeting United Democratic Front and Left Democratic Front MPs who opposed the amendments in their speeches.

In one such video, Fr. Antony Tharekadavil, a priest at the Syro-Malabar Church’s Thalassery diocese, criticises UDF MPs K.C. Venugopal, N.K. Premachandran, E.T. Muhammed Basheer and Communist Party of India (Marxist)‘s K. Radhakrishnan over their stance on the Bill.

“Around 23 locations in Kerala reportedly face similar Waqf land issues. It is concerning to see individuals who have legally purchased and owned land now facing eviction due to Waqf claims. This calls for urgent amendments to the Act,” commented a senior functionary in the Catholic Church.