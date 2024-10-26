Waqf issue puts KC(M) in a dilema

Having positioned itself as the critical link between the Left Democratic Front and the Catholic vote base in central Travancore, the coalition’s stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 appears to have placed the Kerala Congress(M) in a difficult spot ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

KC(M) sources said the ongoing protest at Munambam over the Waqf land issue was a key focus of discussion during a two-day camp organised by the party, which concluded here on Saturday.

“The leadership has acknowledged the potential impact of this issue on the Catholic votes in central Travancore. The party is concerned that the unanimous resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly against the Waqf Bill amendments could harm its standing with constituents, especially given the right-wing’s active efforts to attract Catholic voters by highlighting concerns over the shifting communal balance in the State,” said a senior party leader.

While the KC(M) sympathises with the families in Munambam facing eviction due to the Kerala State Waqf Board’s land claim, it remains unsure of how best to address the situation. There is ongoing internal debate on whether to formally raise the matter within the LDF or openly support the Munambam protests.

The Assembly’s unanimous resolution opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has further restricted the KC(M)’s ability to push for a different stance.

The two-day meeting also focussed on strengthening the party organisation ahead of next year’s local body elections.

“To ensure the party is fully prepared for the upcoming elections, conventions will be organised at every level from ward to district. Ward conventions are scheduled for November and December, constituency conventions for January and February, and district conventions for April. Following these events, the KC(M) will hold a party conference in Kottayam,” said Jose K. Mani, MP, and party chairman.

Emphasising that farmers were the core of his party, Mr. Mani also accused the Union government of attempting to hijack Kerala’s rubber plantation sector to transfer it to the north-eastern States.

Key decisions from the meeting include constructing 60 houses for families in need in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Kerala Congress’ founding.

The party also plans a series of meetings to address farming distress across different districts, focussing on hill-settled farmers, paddy farmers, coconut farmers, rubber farmers, and cash crop farmers. A fishermen’s rights declaration conference too will be held in the coastal region.