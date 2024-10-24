GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Waqf Board ends 237-year-old discriminatory practice of Puthoorppally Muslim Jama-Ath

Conciliatory meeting decides to give membership and voting rights to Ossan (traditional Muslim barber community), Labba (Muslim family group), and Muaddin (employees of mosque) in the Jama-Ath

Published - October 24, 2024 12:14 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The 237-year-old social ostracisation of Ossan (a traditional Muslim barber community), Labba (a Muslim family group), and Muaddin (employees of the mosque) at Puthoorppally Muslim Jama-Ath, Changanassery, ended on Wednesday.

A conciliatory meeting convened by the Kerala Waqf Board on Wednesday decided to give membership and voting rights to these segments in the Jama-Ath, thus ending the violation of rights that lasted for over two centuries.

The meeting, which was attended by members of the Jama-Ath committee, decided to give membership to all members of the Ossan community, Labba family, and Muaddins residing in Changanassery municipality and Payippad, Thrikkodithanam, Vazhappilly and Madappilly panchayats. The membership drive would be completed within three months, and an election to the committee would be held, said a communication issued by the chief executive officer of the Kerala Waqf Board.

The Jam-Ath members agreed to allow the new members to participate in the general body meeting and to extend all the benefits offered to other members of the Jama-Ath.

Incidentally, the Board had earlier asked the Jama-Ath to give membership and voting rights to the sections that were denied the rights after a few members raised the issue. The Board had also decided to initiate legal action against the Jama-Ath for socially ostracising and discriminating against members of the Ossan community, who were traditionally engaged as barbers. The board had held that the decision of the Mahal committee went against the tenets of Islam and provisions of the Constitution. It criticised the decision of the Mahal committee as violative of the basic human rights of the committee members.

The Board had also issued a circular to the Mahal committees against excommunication, denial of marriage registration and burial, Madrasa education, and cancellation or denial of Mahal membership. It had taken the stand that such acts violated the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution and the Waqf Act and rules.

Board chairman M.K. Sakkeer and members M. Sharafudheen, M.C. Mayeen Haji, P.V. Sainudheen, K.M.A. Raheem, Rasiya Ibrahim, and V.M. Rahana were present.

