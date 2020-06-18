WAPCOS to prepare DPR

The Central agency Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS) has been selected as the consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the second power house of the Idukki reservoir at Moolamattom.
The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will soon issue an order, Kerala State Electricity Board sources said on Thursday. WAPCOS has quoted the lowest rate in the tender.
The Chief Engineer, KSEB Civil Investigation and Construction Central, had invited the tender for preparing the DPR for the project, aimed at reducing the peak load requirement.
Project details
The DPR included the location of the new power house, estimated construction cost, area requirement, route of the tail water released from the power house, and the environmental issues it raised.
A report on the commercial possibilities should be submitted within a month and the feasibility study report in four months as per the tender agreement. The detailed project report and the environmental impact report should be submitted in 18 months. The estimated cost of the project, termed the largest under the KSEB, is ₹2,500 crore.
