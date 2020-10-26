Wall putty units by women entrepreneurs in 10 districts: Minister

KOTTAYAM

26 October 2020 20:21 IST

As part of the plans to restore the Travancore Cements Ltd in Kottayam, the State government will start wall putty units for women entrepreneurs in 10 districts, Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan has said.

Laying the foundation stone of the new grey cement production unit by the Travancore Cements Ltd, Mr.Jayarajan said the wall putty to be produced in these units would be marketed under the company’s brand name. The new plant will be operational in January next year.

“It’s a fresh start, which aims at developing the Travancore Cements and its localities. The objective is to gain more strength and maximise the profits so as to make the venture profitable by next year,” the Minister said.

He also spoke of the plans by the State government to intervene in the market to regulate the price of cement by importing cement through the Malabar Cements Ltd and Travancore Cements Ltd.

On the occasion, Mr. Jayarajan also distributed the retirement benefit arrears to former employees of the company.

Power Minister M.M. Mani laid the foundation stone of the electric pole construction unit as part of the diversification of Travancore Cements. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, presided over the function. Jose K. Mani, MP, Thomas Chalikadan, MP, S. Ganesh Kumar, director, Travancore Cements and Malabar Cements, also spoke.