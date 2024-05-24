Wall of historic Vidyarthi Corner in Thrissur collapses

The wall of the historic Vidyarthi Corner, a dais in the Thekkinkadu maidan, where many national and State leaders have addressed many functions, collapsed in rain on Friday.

Vidyarthi Corner has been ignored by the authorities for many years. Though there have been demand by the people to repair the structure, authorities ignored them.

Vidyarthi Corner is near Manikandanal, opposite to Nehru Mandapam. Vidhyarthi Corner, which had witnessed many historic functions, is an elevated structure with a tiled roof. Many eminent leaders, including Indira Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi, Y.B. Chavan, Panampilly Govinda Menon, E.M.S. Namboodiripad, and C. Achutha Menon had addressed the people from this venue.

However, nobody uses Vidyarthi Coroner for functions nowadays due to its poor condition. Make-shift stages are constructed at the Thekkinkadu maidan for meetings now.

