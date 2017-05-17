Walkout over police action on KSU activists

Members of the Opposition walked out of the Assembly on Wednesday in protest against the police action on Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists who staged a march demanding reduction in the fee rates fixed for medical postgraduate courses in self-financing colleges on Tuesday.

Hibi Eden, who gave notice for an adjournment motion on the police action, accused the government of mercilessly targeting protesters, including girl students and KSU office-bearers. When the injured were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital here, the hospital authorities refused to admit and give medical care, he said.

Mr. Eden demanded action against the doctor who refused to admit the students as also the police officer who targeted the students.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the police were forced to act when the students turned violent and threw stones at them. The doctors at the casualty prescribed tests for the students who reached there and only said that they should seek treatment with the respective outpatient tickets.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said that he had to go to the hospital to ensure treatment for the students and said that the doctor on duty refused to admit the students. Mr. Vijayan then clarified that on knowing that Mr. Chandy reached the hospital, he directed the authorities to take timely action. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the police had abused the students.

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan denied notice for the motion on the basis of the government explanation. The Opposition then moved to the well shouting slogans and then walked out in protest.