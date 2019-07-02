Walkout in House over medical fee structure

The Opposition on Tuesday walked out of the Assembly after accusing the government of having pushed thousands of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET)-qualified students and their parents to the brink of uncertainty by keeping them in the dark about the quantum of fee private self-financing colleges could charge them post-admission.

Congress legislator V.S. Sivakumar, who sought leave of the House for an adjournment motion, said the government had brazenly allowed private managements leeway to ensnare students by insisting that they sign an opaque agreement at the time of admission to remit any fee fixed by the colleges purportedly in consultation with the Fee Regulatory Committee (FRC).

Minister for Health K.K. Shylaja said the Assembly, during the current session, unanimously passed the Kerala Medical Education (Regulation and Control of Admission to Private Medical Educational Institutions) Amendment Bill, 2019, to create two committees to supervise admissions to private medical colleges and regulate the fee charged by them. The FRC has five members and the Admission Regulatory Committee, six.

Both committees are now involved in their task and they would complete the process well before the first phase of admissions commences on July 7. Ideally, the government wanted a uniform medical fee structure in Kerala.

‘Derailed process’

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala accused the Minister of having misled the House and the government of derailing the admission process and jeopardising the future of students to help managements.

The Left government had unjustifiably increased the annual course fee from ₹1.45 lakh to ₹5.54 lakh. He said the State had to set apart 15% of its medical seats for other-State students.

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan denied permission for the adjournment motion after expressing satisfaction with the Minister’s reply and the Opposition walked out of the House.