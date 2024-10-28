ADVERTISEMENT

Walkathon organised for breast cancer awareness

Published - October 28, 2024 08:05 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

Matria Women and Child Hospital, in collaboration with Sahya Ayurveda and the Runners Club of Calicut, conducted a Pink Month Walkathon in Kozhikode to raise awareness about women’s health and to show solidarity with those affected by breast cancer. The event saw enthusiastic participation from around 200 attendees who joined to support the cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was flagged off by Japanese delegates, Yuji Jibiki San and Yoko Otsuka San, adding an international touch to the proceedings, a press release said.

Following the flag-off, a special awareness session on the importance of early detection of breast cancer was led by Dr. Vandana Aravind, senior gynaecologist at Matria Hospital.

She highlighted the crucial role of regular screenings and early intervention in combating breast cancer, empowering participants with knowledge for early detection.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US