Walkathon organised for breast cancer awareness

Published - October 28, 2024 08:05 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

Matria Women and Child Hospital, in collaboration with Sahya Ayurveda and the Runners Club of Calicut, conducted a Pink Month Walkathon in Kozhikode to raise awareness about women’s health and to show solidarity with those affected by breast cancer. The event saw enthusiastic participation from around 200 attendees who joined to support the cause.

The event was flagged off by Japanese delegates, Yuji Jibiki San and Yoko Otsuka San, adding an international touch to the proceedings, a press release said.

Following the flag-off, a special awareness session on the importance of early detection of breast cancer was led by Dr. Vandana Aravind, senior gynaecologist at Matria Hospital.

She highlighted the crucial role of regular screenings and early intervention in combating breast cancer, empowering participants with knowledge for early detection.

