Walkathon organised as part of World Stroke Day

The Comprehensive Stroke Care Programme at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), in association with Lions International, organised a walkathon in the city, in association with the World Stroke Day on October 29, to raise public awareness on the importance of recognising and treating stroke early.

The theme for the World Stroke Day this year was “Get Active, Be Greater than Stroke”, encouraging people to channelise the emotional power of sport to drive stroke awareness and to motivate all to take action every day to reduce the stroke risk.

The walkathon was flagged off by the ADGP P. Vijayan, from Kowdiar.

Medical experts from various departments in SCTIMST addressed the public about stroke prevention and management.