The Women and Child Development department will organise a campaign to prevent violence against women and oppose gender discrimination. The ‘Orange the World’ campaign will be held from November 25 to December 10. The theme for the campaign is ‘Safety, everywhere and always.’ As part of the campaign, a walkathon will be held from Martyrs’ Column to Kanakakkunnu at 7 a.m. on November 25. District Collector Anu Kumari will flag off the walkathon.